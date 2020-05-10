Ref’s union rules out strike action: ‘It’d be silly'

The boss of the referee's union says industrial action against the slashing of one on-field official would be "silly and out of line and not something they would consider" as NRL coaches spoke out against the move with Raiders mentor Ricky Stuart already fearing the game has become "a 100m by 70m UFC ring".

Grand final coaches Stuart and Trent Robinson joined Paul McGregor, Des Hasler, Adam O'Brien, Michael Maguire and Dean Pay in openly having reservations about the one referee approach.

While the match officials association - the Professional Rugby League Match Officials (RRLMO) - said they were not consulted about the decision, chairman Silvio Del Vecchio ruled out the prospect of industrial action but said the referee's were "blindsided" and "disrespected" after being summoned to a Zoom meeting to be told of the changes just 15 minutes before the Daily Telegraph broke the story.

Del Vecchio said members had asked about industrial action options but it would be "silly and out of line".

"In the best interests of the game and to be respectful of the game, it's not something we would consider three weeks prior to the season," Del Vecchio said.

Their major issue stems from fears the game will become a wrestle-fest again with some of most experienced mentors calling on the game to keep two referees by have one controlling and the other with eyes only on the ruck.

The decision to return to one referee for the remainder of the 2020 season was made by the NRL on Friday afternoon, much to the surprise of the game's coaches.

The NRL will meet as soon as Monday to finalise their approach to implementing the change. Among the discussion points will be employing a "ruck spotter" in the bunker with a line to the referee to ensure the flow of the game.

When the game resumes, referees will be told to immediately restart the ­tackle rather than blow penalties for ruck infringements.

Stuart fears one referee could struggle to control the ruck. "I have always strongly suggested against two referees running the game," he said. "I have always advocated one referee controlling the game while the other interprets ruck infringements only.

"We need to clear the voices from outside of the playing field to the main official. We have seen the confusion this creates for our refs. But the suggestion of going to one referee, I can't see anything wrong with it if we want more flow, but the ruck is an issue.

"My only fear of having one referee on the field in today's speed and intensity in games is the ability of watching what unfolds at the play the ball and keeping teams apart with a consistent 10 metres.

"We, as in coaches, commentators and the media, have to cut the referee some slack, though, if this does become reality as infringements will be missed. But it won't be as nit-picky, which will let the game enjoy more continuity.

"The scrappiness generated around the ruck creates frustration and confusion, it doesn't promote our game, instead turning it into a UFC competition at the ruck.

How many is too many? Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"The game has become a 100m by 70m UFC ring."

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys indicated one referee could become the long-term approach if it is a success.

The game would save $2-3 million in 12 months if there was only one ­referee, he said.

Robinson was part of the now-defunct Project Apollo and said he was unaware of the introduction of the rule until 4pm on Friday.

Tigers coach Maguire said the fabric of the game would change by ­losing a referee.

"We have to be very aware that the ruck is going to become very slow," he said. "We have played the first two rounds with two referees but we are changing the game again. I understand the game is looking at ways to change the game, but we have a good game."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says the game has to change. Photo: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

WHAT THE COACHES SAY

"I have always strongly suggested against two referees running the game. I have always advocated one referee controlling the game while the other interprets ruck infringements only … We need to open up the ruck … The game has become a 100m by 70m UFC ring."

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart

"I would keep the two referees. Have a dominant referee and then even to the point where the second ref is looking at the ruck just giving instructions. If we are going to change the ruck or decisions around the ruck it will have a significant impact on our game."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson

"If that's the way the needs to go forward as a cost-cutting product, everyone will have to make the technical changes. It's going to change the game."

Dragons coach Paul McGregor

"I don't think we should go back to one referee. I don't think we should do anything which changes the structure of the season. We have been very respectful in terms of not going to two conferences, not making these changes."

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler

"Both have negative and positive and negative (impacts). I would be happy to stay with two referees for the rest of this year."

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay

"I do feel there is enough going at the moment for players to get used to without adding more for players to get their heads around."

Knights coach Adam O'Brien

"We have to be very aware that the ruck is going to become very slow. We have played the first two rounds with two referees but we are changing the game again. I understand the game is looking at ways to change the game but we have a good game."

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire

WHAT THE REFS SAY

Professional Rugby League Match Officials (PRLMO) boss Silvio Del Vecchio has slammed the decision of the NRL, saying he was only made aware of the proposal just minutes before the referees were told.

"The match officials are committed to the restart of the Game, but the way the NRL has announced this proposal is incredibly disrespectful. We will continue to work closely with our members; they have asked us to explore our options for industrial action if it were to come to that, said Mr Vecchio in a PRLMO statement.

"We have an EBA in place, which requires consultation from the NRL regarding any changes that impact the match officials. Clearly this wasn't done.

