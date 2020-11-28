Refreshed fast bowler bats for teammates off the boil

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Adam Smith is enjoying the club culture having been one of the first players to sign up. Picture: David Lems

WITH so much cricket played these days, having a proper off-season break can be just what the proverbial doctor ordered.

For Ipswich Hornets opening fast bowler Adam Smith, that is certainly the case.

Smith has injected himself into Queensland Premier Grade matches this season feeling refreshed after some welcome time off.

Having been with the Hornets since their debut season in 2012/13, Smith conceded he needed some time away from the game to freshen up and work on his bowling action.

He did that during the COVID mid-year sporting shutdown.

"I got away from it completely,'' he said.

"Surfing mostly. Fishing, camping, surfing.''

After enjoying his escape to the Sunshine Coast, Smith was back to work preparing for a new season.

"I had an intent to change a couple of things with my run-up and my action for a couple of seasons now,'' he said.

"At the start of this season, I was just like 'I'll bite the bullet'.

"It was a good break.''

In the latest two-day competition match which finished this afternoon, Ipswich were beaten by competition leaders Northern Suburbs.

Smith tooked 2/64 as Norths amassed a 317 run total at Baxter Oval.

In the hot conditions on the second day's play, the Hornets were bundled out for 156 before restoring some pride being sent back in.

The Hornets finished the day at 2/154 with left-handed batsmen Levi Thomson-Matthews unbeaten on 55 and powerful right-hander Harry Wood not out on 22.

Smith said the Hornets' recent batting efforts were disappointing, having had a chance to beat Toombul after keeping them to just 212 in the previous match.

However, Smith was confident his side would fire up before Christmas, mounting another rally in the new year as the team did last season making the two-day final.

"The results we've had this season probably aren't how we envisaged it to go,'' Smith said.

"I think we're just getting starts (with the bat). I'm not sure what it comes down to.

"But we'll keep ticking along.

"We know that we are not far off. It just comes down to a couple of small things.

"We know what we've got to do. It's a just a matter of implementing.''

Smith, 24, has played his part opening the bowling attack with allrounder Harry Wood.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student has taken 18 wickets with a best of 3/46 against Norths in the recent one-day competition semi-final.

"It's not too bad. They've been coming out well at the moment,'' Smith said of his recent consistent form.

"I just sort of relax in my game.

"This year is a different mindset, different approach.

"I had a good off-season.''

While the Hornets batsmen refocus on building stronger partnerships, Smith was encouraged by his bowling unit.

"We're all sort of hitting our straps now,'' he said.

"We've all bowled a fair few 20 over days now and there's been some long hot days.''

Yet to snare a five-wicket haul, he said his most satisfying return was against Toombul.

"Most of the day that day, I had the ball swinging around on a nice wicket,'' he said.

"That was pretty good to bowl in tandem with Harry.''

Having come straight into the Hornets system from school, Smith is enjoying his current level of cricket.

"I love playing for the Hornets,'' he said.

"I loved the fact that I started pretty much at the birth of it and gone through a fair few tough years at the start.

"To see what it is now, with Moorey (Aaron Moore) and stuff coaching, it's really good to be a part of. And just the culture.

"The group we've got now, we've all played three or four seasons together.

"There's a lot of young boys coming in, which is great to see.

"We've got a good uniformity in both ones and twos (Reserve Grade), just like a squad perspective.''