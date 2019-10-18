Refreshed Doggett making an impact at Hornets

CRICKET: Saturday's Brisbane First Grade match at Baxter Oval effectively becomes a one-day encounter with the red ball after all play was washed out last weekend.

Although the Hornets bowed out of the one-day series in last weekend's semi-final loss to University, Hornets recruit Sam Doggett was upbeat about the season ahead.

"To get to the semi-finals of the one-day stuff I thought was pretty impressive considering we've probably only got two dominant white ball players,'' Doggett said.

"I think we are probably a better two-day side.

"We're sitting nicely at the top of the table for the two-dayers. Hopefully we can keep that going forward.''

Preferring two-day cricket to the shorter formats, Doggett is enjoying his time at the Hornets after a four month off-season break to overcome a series of injuries from the wear and tear of fast bowling.

"I'm loving it,'' he said of being with the Hornets.

"It's enjoyable out there. A change is as good as a holiday.''

Experienced Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Dan Wilson. Cordell Richardson

Senior Hornets player Dan Wilson was delighted to see Doggett keen to join him and his brother Anthony helping the next generation of first grade cricketers.

"He's probably been a work in progress for a few seasons to try and get him across to lead our attack really,'' Wilson said.

"We finally got him this year and he's been a really good acquisition for us.

"Anthony (Hornets captain) and I probably both knew that he would enjoy it.''

Among the immediate beneficiaries of having Doggett in the side is Hornets fast bowler Adam Smith.

"It's only early in the year with the one, two-day game but he's had a really positive impact on Smithy,'' Dan said.

"He often goes and fields at mid-off when he's bowling and talks to him about his bowling.

"It's always good for a bowler to learn on the job from someone. So it's been a really good opportunity for Smithy to learn from Sam.''