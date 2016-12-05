35°
Reflection place built by and for the community

Joel Gould
| 5th Dec 2016 5:15 PM
Mayor Paul Pisasale with Larissa Ashbrook, 8, Jasper Gwyn, 6 and Haillie Gwyn, 10, at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Place of Reflection in Limestone Park.
Mayor Paul Pisasale with Larissa Ashbrook, 8, Jasper Gwyn, 6 and Haillie Gwyn, 10, at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Place of Reflection in Limestone Park. Inga Williams

A QUIET space to reflect on loved ones and for families to unite.

That is what the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Place of Reflection is, and will be into the future.

The reflection place was officially opened on Sunday night at Limestone Park and has all the facilities needed under shelter for families to enjoy a picnic and remember their loved ones.

The names of the 186 men and boys who lost their lives in Ipswich and Rosewood coal mines are recorded on a memorial wall near by.

The joint Ipswich City Rotary and Ipswich City Council project is one that rotary club president Cr Paul Pisasale was rightly proud of.

"This is a shelter and reflection space where families can come and have a barbecue and be with their loved ones,” he said.

"What I love about this is that it has been built by the community.

"It is also important that families can come here at Christmas and on birthdays and remember their loved ones.”

Ipswich City Council was one of several major donors to the completed coalminers memorial and Cr Pisasale said it was long overdue.

"The city of Ipswich's backbone was built on coalmining and 186 men and boys lost their lives,” he said, as the two stratigraphic Rosewood and Ipswich columns were lit for the first time on Sunday

"But this city has never produced a monument or memorial to say thank you for that sacrifice, until now. Tonight we say thank you.

"The memorial trust committee came together nine years ago and when they came to my office I just said 'do it and we'll worry about the money'.

"They fund raised and we backed them.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

