Reef on a collision course to catastrophe

IN DANGER: Experts say the Great Barrier Reef is facing the threat of extinction.

IN THE movie A Few Good Men, the Jack Nicholson character declares that his men were "in danger", to which Tom Cruise asked "Grave danger?" Jack replied, "Is there any other kind?".

The Great Barrier Reef is in grave danger.

After two years of coral bleaching, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) has confirmed 30% of the Reef died in 2016, and modelling for this year indicates that a further 19% has, or will, die.

So we have lost nearly half of the Great Barrier Reef in just two years because of global warming.

It is like being in a car crash in which those in charge should be trying to assist the victim, but in this instance, they are just waving more traffic through.

Both the Queensland and Federal governments are giving lip service to saving the Reef, but in reality they are promoting climate change by offering free water, free coal, free money (all belonging to the Australian people) for new high emissions mines such as the Adani coal mine. They are waving the traffic through while our Great Barrier Reef dies.

We must act now to save what is left of the Reef.

The Federal Government can stop this right now. Josh Frydenberg can withdraw approval for the mine.

Anastasia Palaszczuk can say right now to the public that there will be no a "royalties holiday" for Adani.

If asked by our children, "Will all of the Reef die?' we should be able to say "Not on My Watch".

CHRISTINE CARLISLE

Environment Council of Central Queensland