Patrick Reed's caddie in Presidents Cup fan fight: report

Caddie Kessler Karain and Patrick Reed of the US team look on during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup in Melbourne. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

PATRICK Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, has been involved in an altercation with a fan after the Saturday morning session of the Presidents Cup.

The American Golf Channel reported that Karain, Reed's brother-in-law, got physical with a fan at Royal Melbourne.

The controversial US golfer is winless from his three matches and has been targeted by local fans since his arrival in Australia.

Last week he was penalised for improving his lie in a bunker during a tournament, with Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who is on the International team, labelling him a cheat.

In a statement to the Fore Play Podcast, Karain said the fan had got in Reed's face and pushed him over the edge.

"As a caddy, one of your jobs is to protect your player. And unlike several other sports, in golf fans can get pretty close to athletes," the statement read.

"We have been known for having fun with some good banter, but after hearing several fans in Australia for three days some had taken it too far. I had had enough. And this gentleman was one of them.

"Riding on the cart, guy was about three feet from Patrick and said, "you f***ing suck". I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives. Security came and I got back in cart and left.

"I don't think there's one caddy I know that could blame me. Unless his bones break like Mr Glass, the most harm done was a little spilled beer, which I'm more than happy to reimburse him for."

Golf personality Steve Sands revealed the incident took place after Reed and Webb Simpson were thumped five and thre by CT Pan and Hideki Matsuyamab.

"There was a little bit of an altercation earlier today after the morning matches with Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson," Sands said on NBC's Golf Channel.

"Kessler Karain, the caddie for Patrick Reed, got into an altercation with one of the fans.

"Now we're all familiar with what happened last Friday at the Hero World Challenge, and everybody knew coming into the week that the fans in Australia were really going to get on Reed whenever he played.

"He played in the first three matches, went 0-3.

"Reed was really hearing it from the fans and it got a little out of control there after the match and that's where the altercation took place."

Nine's Clint Stanaway reported tournament officials were investigating the encounter.

Aussie Marc Leishman said the 2018 Masters champion had brought the taunts and criticism on himself.

On day one, Reed shouldered Smith, who was in the crowd, as he left a hole, with the Australian saying he wasn't sure what prompted the bizarre action.

A group of fans dressed up as Reed's caddie on Saturday but were stripped by security of toy clubs and a shovel.