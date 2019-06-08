Couple donate wedding funds to help sick children

Sarah and Cameron McCready on their wedding day, with their son. Picture: Supplied

A REDLANDS couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a special way - knowing they have helped the many children treated for cystic fibrosis each year at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Guests at Sarah and Cameron McCready's wedding this time last year gave money to a wishing well instead of gifts, which the young couple from Alexandra Hills donated to the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Their young niece Kirra Nicholls, who was a flower girl at the wedding, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was born.

"We have spent a lot of time in and out of hospital wards with Kirra, so we just wanted to help other families going through a similar situation," Mrs McCready said.

"We were a few months into our wedding planning when we both said to each other 'we don't need the money people will give us, why don't we help sick kids in hospital?' so that's what we did."

The couple donated $3000 to the Children's Hospital Foundation to purchase equipment for cystic fibrosis patients.

Children's Hospital Foundation chief executive officer Rosie Simpson said the generous donation from the McCready family was able to purchase additional glucose monitoring systems and compressor pumps.

"This equipment helps in better treatment and care of patients with cystic fibrosis, and we are extremely grateful for Sarah and Cameron's kind donation which made this possible," Ms Simpson said.

Kirra said she was proud that her aunty and uncle are helping children like her.

"I love my aunty and uncle. They are the best. They help me a lot, and lots of other children too," she said.

Mr McCready said he was proud their decision to donate their wishing well to the Children's Hospital Foundation had made a real difference to sick kids and their families when they needed it most.

"We know first-hand the wonderful work the Children's Hospital Foundation does in funding equipment, research and supporting so many families in hospital. We are grateful we were able to help ease the pressure for some families who may not be as lucky as we are," he said.

