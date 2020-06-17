Menu
Redbank woman scratches her way to $100,000

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Jun 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
A Redbank woman said she shocked when she scratched an 'Instant Scratch-Its' ticket and won the top prize of $100,000.

The winning $5 Treasure Discovery Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Collingwood Park Newsagency, Shop 110, Level 1, Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre, Redbank.

The Redbank resident said she couldn't believer her luck.

"I bought the ticket as a little treat while I was running some errands. It wasn't until I went home in the afternoon that I scratched it," she said.

"When I was scratching it, I thought 'no way, this can't be right', I didn't think something like this would ever happen to me, so I assumed it must be wrong.

"Then I just stared at it for ages, hours must have passed because my family came home and saw me staring at the ticket - they thought something was wrong.

"I made them check it and they were so shocked. We just couldn't believe it."

Collingwood Park Newsagency owner Michele Yim said the outlet was celebrating making one of their customers an Instant Scratch-Its top prize winner.

"How exciting," she said.

"The last time we sold a major prize winning entry was last year, it was also an Instant Scratch-Its top prize.

"We are feeling very lucky now, so we hope this is the start of a winning streak.

"We would like to send our best wishes to our winner. We would love if they came in the store so we could share in the joy with them.

"It's such positive news, especially in these rather tough times."

