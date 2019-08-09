Redbank speedster reflects on life after fleeing civil war

RUGBY LEAGUE: When rebels attacked the village of Ugandan-born Redbank Plains fullback Godfrey Okot he and his family fled for their lives.

His mother knew she had to do everything in her power to escape the war-torn country gripped by violence and suffering.

The future of Okot and his two younger sisters depended on her.

With the bloodthirsty soldiers closing in and her desperation peaking, she and her children made a last-gasp run to safety.

A small child at the time, the 23-year-old holds only hazy memories of that most harrowing of experiences.

After boarding a flight to Australia, the young family landed in Brisbane and found accommodation at Greenslopes through a government program which aimed to help refugees settle and assimilate.

They would spend eight months finding their feet and adjusting to their unfamiliar surrounds before relocating to Yeerongpilly.

It was here that Okot attended his first school, Yeronga State School. The family would finally settle at Logan.

In 2005, they pledged their allegiances to the nation and became fully fledged citizens.

Okot said he and his family were both relieved and thrilled to have found a home and built a life in the lucky country.

"Mum knew she had to get us out of Uganda for a better life and greater opportunity,” he said.

"It wasn't liveable.”

At 14, the Okots shifted west to Redbank.

A soccer diehard as a teen, Okot tried to sign on for a soccer program, only to be told it was at capacity.

The rugby league class had vacancies, so he joined it instead and has not looked back.

The electrifying fullback has taken the Ipswich competition by storm this season.

He has bagged 16 tries despite missing eight games.

Pace is his weapon of choice.

When he finds space, he thinks of nothing else other than pinning the ears back.

"Don't look back,” he said. "Go for the line - that's it. " I go for the line.”

Invariably, he finds it.

The furniture removalist also possesses considerable power for a diminutive man and does not shy away from the tough stuff.

He says the contact is the reason he loves to play the game.

"People underestimate me because I'm small but I'm pretty strong myself for a small guy,” he said.

In round 18, Okot had looked forward to the one-on-one exchange with Player of the Year favourite Wes Conlon.

In a letdown for spectators it did not eventuate, with the Bear's most damaging prospect sustaining a head knock.

As a consequence of that concussion, he is set to miss another tantalising clash with Goodna spearhead Ono So'oialo this weekend.

Okot said he was no longer suffering dizziness or headaches but was yet to obtain a medical clearance.

He said he had been keen for the battle with Goodna game-changer So'oialo but would rest as a precautionary measure and get himself fit to make an impact in the finals.

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Rd 20 Sunday (3pm): Fassifern Bombers v Brothers at Fassifern; Swifts Bluebirds v Norths Tigers at Swifts; Goodna Eagles v Redbank Plains Bears at Goodna.