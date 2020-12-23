Redbank Plaza TMR set to shut in shock closure

Department of Transport and Main Roads will close its Redbank site this will.

Department of Transport and Main Roads will close its Redbank site this will.

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads at Redbank will close its doors for the final time later this week.

TMR announced the shock closure of its Redbank Plaza service centre at Collingwood Dr on Monday.

The site’s limited services and a reported inability to ensure customer safety amid COVID-19 practices were cited as reasons for the shutdown.

In a statement provided to the Queensland Times, a TMR spokesman said an influx of customers returning to the site had posed increased potential health risks.

“As COVID-19 eases and more customers return to the Redbank Select Service Centre, it’s becoming difficult to keep customers safe and maintain social distancing due to the centre’s location within a shopping complex,” he said.

“The location and limited service offering at Redbank makes it hard to meet customer expectations and results in increased customer frustration.”

News of the shutdown, however, was met with some frustration from residents online.

TMR will close its Redbank Plaza service centre on Thursday.

READ MORE: Highway heartbreak: Family’s anguish at home demolition

READ MORE: 1000 submissions reviewed for new Coast cycleway bid

Marilyn Alderton wrote: “Try going to the Ipswich one. Line up is so long now, wonder why this decision.”

Meanwhile, Karen Goltz said “They won’t reopen I doubt it. Gov’t not caring about customer service.”

Fellow resident Ian Neimeye also questioned whether improvements would be made to the remaining TMR sites.

“Is the government going to buy out a house at Sherwood for parking? Ever tried to park at Sherwood? Every park down stairs is for employees and there is literally one at the top and 2 for disabled. Worst place ever to go register a car,” he wrote.

The statement read the shutdown would further ensure safety and longer-term satisfaction of customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to our customers and advise we are currently looking at options to reopen in another location in the Redbank area by mid-2021,” he said.

“You can still access a range of services online or if you need to see us in person you can visit our nearby centres in Ipswich and Sherwood.”

Those requiring services prior to Christmas have until 4.30pm on Thursday to visit the location.

Customers can still attend an Ipswich-based site at Colvin Street, North Ipswich.