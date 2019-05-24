Redbank Plains rugby league club kick goals against DV

GOOD CAUSE: Ezrah Nicholls and Joel Tuiloma of the Redbank Plains Bears Rugby League Club, which will take part in the RizeUp round this weekend.

FOOTY players will take a stand against domestic violence this weekend in the "RizeUp Round”.

RizeUp provides support to women and children affected by domestic and family violence.

The Redbank Plains Bears and Norths Tigers will ckash at Keith Sternberg Oval on Sunday.

Nearly 2.1 million Australian children have witnessed violence towards their mother by a partner and the players will raise awareness on the issue and gather funds to create homes for survivors. This is RizeUp's fourth consecutive year partnering with Queensland Rugby League in the hope of continuing to spread the message to create a positive message for domestic violence survivors.

RizeUp CEO Nicolle Edwards, said the matches would support the community in more ways than one.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to not only raise much needed donations for DV survivors, but to also educate young men and women who are just starting their adult lives,” she said.

"Making them aware of the issue, how they can help towards eradicating it and assisting victims is the first step in understanding the tragic epidemic, and in turn this highlights how they can be sure to approach their own relationships in healthy and respectful ways.”