Redbank Plains out of RLI A-Grade competition

STAR: Redbank Plains Bear Godfrey Okot celebrates a try in happier times for the club. Redbank Plains will not field an A-grade team this year.

STAR: Redbank Plains Bear Godfrey Okot celebrates a try in happier times for the club. Redbank Plains will not field an A-grade team this year.

Rugby League Ipswich officials are rushing to reconstruct the season’s draw after the Redbank Plains Bears pulled out of the A-grade competition at the final hour.

The Bears’ demise could prove costly for RLI because it makes it almost impossible to schedule 19s, Reserve and A-grade teams from a particular club at the same venue each week given there will be different numbers of participating sides in each competition.

With all of the clubs trying to make a buck to keep their doors open, the loss of revenue usually gained through gate takings could be crippling.

RLI chairman Gary Parker confirmed the Bears had withdrawn from A-grade and would not take the field this year.

“It is very disappointing,” he said.

‘They came back in last year and they had a good side and performed well.

“But they only had a few at training the other night.

“We gave them all the grace we possibly could.”

Parker said it was the responsibility of clubs to be proactive on the recruitment front and there was little more RLI could do to help the embattled Bears.

He said RLI emailed clubs today to inform them of the Bears’ untimely exit and the need to reconfigure the draw.

There will now be six teams in A-grade, eight in Reserve, five in 19s and seven in third division, with Rosewood the latest to nominate in a step forward for the Roosters.

The revised draw is expected to be finished on Monday, with RLI to seek feedback from the clubs by Wednesday.

The season launches at the North Ipswich Reserve tonight, with Anthony Breeze to act as master of ceremonies and Parker to deliver an opening address.

The RLI chairman takes solace in the fact Redbank Plains will maintain a presence in the Reserve and under-19 competitions, which means there is a chance for the club to rebuild and return to A-grade in future.

Parker said the exodus of first graders should bolster the rosters of other RLI outfits but he conceded some residing in the Western Corridor would link with Brisbane clubs in areas such as Logan and Inala.

“I have already seen some of the transfers (to RLI clubs) go through,” he said.

Rejoining the top flight last season, the Redbank Recreational Reserve-based club excelled after attracting players of the calibre of former Wests Tiger Andrew Vella and electrifying African try-scoring sensation Godfrey Okot.

Hopes for what the side might have been able to achieve had been high but unfortunately the club has not been able to retain enough talent to field a competitive A-grade outfit.

The playing group has disbanded with Vella reportedly moving back to his hometown and Okot’s footballing future unknown at this stage.

Several other key Bears have been sighted training with other RLI clubs.