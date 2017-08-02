Redbank Plains High side enthused for date with destiny

BETTER footballers and better men.

That is what the rugby league program at Redbank Plains State High School aims to do and the signs on both fronts are very positive.

The QT ventured out to watch the senior side train yesterday ahead of the biggest game in the school's history.

Today, in a south-east Queensland quarter final of the GIO Cup, Redbank Plains take on the might of Wavell High, the school that produced Greg Inglis, Adam Blair, Darryl 'The Big Marn'' Brohmann and a host of NRL stars.

Coach Nick Faulkner led the training session and spoke about respect to his players. He urged them to do the one-per-centers well, respect the ball and to up the ante with everything they did.

"We have to do everything well,” he declared.

The players responded to their mentor's call. The talk amongst the players was constant, the pace of their training was impressive and there was a crackle of energy in the air. The intensity was written on the players' faces as they prepared for their date with destiny.

"The boys are very amped up and there is a bit of a vibe around the school with the boys going this far,'' Faulkner said.

"They are excited about the challenge and I am very excited. That's why we are very switched on today.”

Faulkner coached the same group of players in Year 10 in the DeVere Cup when they made it through to a corresponding quarter-final when Wavell won by 12 points .

UNITED: Redbank Plains State High School rugby league coach Nick Faulkner had his team on song at their final training session before the clash with Wavell High. David Nielsen

"So they want a bit of revenge in this one,” he said.

Faulkner said the all-round development in his players was what pleased him the most.

"We want to develop holistic skills,” he said.

"We are not all about the footy. We want to see them grow as people and develop leadership qualities and be honest and trustworthy. Seeing them develop into young men who will proudly go into the Ipswich community has been a great achievement.

"On the back of some really good footy they have reached a really good goal that they set.”

FOCUS: Attention to detail will be the key for Redbank Plains State High School against Wavell High today. The side is keen to do the one-per-centers well, as was evidenced in their final training session. David Nielsen

Faulkner said that success had been a major boost to school pride.

"We don't promise them that they are going to be superstars. We just want them to be better people.

"We want to use rugby league as a vehicle to create a good Ipswich community man. Seeing them succeed on the field is a double bonus and is getting the whole community to notice.”

Redbank Plains High: 1. T-Max Dixon, 2.Sietoa Teesi Uitime, 3. Wayan Peace, 4.Tahlis Poasa, 5. Parisa Ara, 6. Matthew Compton-Furner, 7. Riley Seala, 8. Chanel Bernard, 9. Prezley Vaoiva (c), 10. Theodore Manu, 11. Wilson Malaesilia, 12. Sinbad Fruean, 13.Enekosi Auina, 14.Troy Sheppard, 15. Cyrus Arona, 16. Nome Leota, 17. John Stevens. Reserves: 18. Salvation Sila, 19. Corey Stratford. Coach: Nick Faulkner. Assistant coach: Kelly Brooks.