'It'll be a special place for many': Memorial honours miners

UNVEILED: Retired miner George Pringle meets Chan nel Nine newsreader Andrew Lofthouse at the unveiling of the Redbank memorial. contributed

A NEW monument honouring the miners who lost their lives in accidents and disasters was unveiled this week in conjunction with Queensland Miners Memorial Day.

The dedicated memorial site at Redbank is 30 metres in diameter and features a sandstone monument holding the names of all miners killed in accidents or disasters in Queensland since 1877.

Designed by prominent Queensland artist Scott Maxwell, the monument includes a special installation featuring a core sample centre as a symbol of the six elements of mining in Queensland.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said Miners Memorial Day was held each year on September 19, coinciding with the anniversary of the Mount Mulligan disaster, where 75 miners were killed.

It remains the worst mining disaster in the state's history.

"Today we came together as a community to formally pause and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives working at Queensland mines," Dr Lynham said at the unveiling at Redbank on Tuesday.

"It is very fitting that the permanent State Miners Memorial Monument is located here in Redbank, Ipswich given its historical significance for coal mining in Queensland."

"As the eucalyptus saplings and revegetation plantings grow and the park matures, the State Miners Memorial Monument will be a special place for many people wanting to pay their respects or remember a family member, friend or colleague.

"While the safety record of Queensland mines has improved exponentially since the 1880s, unfortunately fatalities are not a thing of the past and today we pause to reflect on the lessons learnt from each and every fatal incident and disaster."

Dr Lynham paid special thanks to Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller for her contribution to the project.

It is located adjacent to the Redbank Collingwood Park Sports Complex on Smiths Road, Redbank.