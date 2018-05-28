Menu
GET WALKING: Redbank resident Hans and his team who will take on the 100km endurance challenge of a lifetime in the Oxfam Trailwalker event. (From left) Hans Young, Caroline Susan Mita, Carmel Carver, Catherine Carter.
Community

Redbank man taking on 'ultimate endurance challenge'

28th May 2018 12:00 AM

REDBANK resident Hans Young is a former soldier who served in the Australian Army for close to two decades, but these days you can find him hiking - sometimes for days at a time.

Hans is one of the leaders of hiking group Happy Hikers.

In June, Hans and a group of fellow walkers from Happy Hikers are taking on the 100km endurance challenge of a lifetime.

It will be the first time Hans has participated in the Oxfam Trailwalker, where teams of four travel the 100km trail within 48 hours, or a shorter 50km trail within 24 hours.

Hans said he was "willing to do anything that's going to help people".

His inspiration comes from 2004 when he was a solider deployed to Banda Aceh in Indonesia after the Boxing Day tsunami to help with clean-up efforts.

He saw first-hand some of Oxfam, and other aid agencies', work helping people in poverty recover from the tsunami.

Trailwalker is Oxfam Australia's biggest fundraising event.

Teams must raise a minimum of $1400 to compete. On average teams raise about $3500.

Oxfam Trailwalker began in 1981 as a training exercise for the elite Queen's Gurkha Signals Regiment in Hong Kong.

Since then, it's grown into one of the world's ultimate team events and raised more than $210 million worldwide.

The event takes place in India, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, France, UK, Belgium, Hong Kong and Australia.

Find out more at trailwalker.oxfam.org.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

