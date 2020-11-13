Menu
A 42-year-old Redbank man has been charged with unlawful stalking and sexual assault.
Crime

Redbank man charged with sexual assault, stalking

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2020 9:15 AM
AN IPSWICH man accused of a sexual assault in Fortitude Valley has been arrested and charged.

Police will allege the 42-year-old Redbank Plains man attacked the woman about 2.20pm on Tuesday, October 27.

Police allege the man was walking north along Harcourt Street, between Brunswick St and James St, when he pushed the woman - who was walking in the opposite direction - up against a tree and assaulted her.

Police arrested the man on Thursday following a public appeal for information.

He was denied bail and will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court Friday, facing sexual assault and unlawful stalking charges.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2002223659 within the online suspicious activity form.

alleged sexual assault alleged unlawful stalking
Ipswich Queensland Times

