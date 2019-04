A REUNION of Redbank State School students attracted former classmates from as far away as France.

The April 6 event at the School of Arts Hall commemorated the community spirit and vast history of the Ipswich suburb, particularly the school which has been in operation since 1865.

Organiser Rhonda McInally, 73, said there was lot of interest in the event.

The venue was particularly appropriate for the reunion as it was the stage for the regular dance evenings in days gone by.