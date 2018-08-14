Menu
PROUD MOMENT: Alex Ouloughlin, Helena Pournahavandi and Farshad Zamiri from Helena Café and Restaurant at Redbank Plaza. The café has been named as a finalist in the 2018 Savour Australia Award of Excellence for Queensland and the Northern Territory in the categories of Breakfast Café and also Café Dining. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Redbank cafe named as finalists for excellence award

Ashleigh Howarth
14th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
HELENA Cafe and Restaurant at Redbank Plaza has been named as a finalist in two categories at the upcoming Savour Australia Award of Excellence for the Queensland and Northern Territory region.

Owners Farshad Zamiri and his wife Helena Pournahavandi said they were thrilled to be nominated in the categories of best Breakfast Cafe and Cafe Dining.

"This is the first time we have been nominated, and we are very excited," Mr Zamiri said.

Two restaurant and catering judges visited their business, which is located next to the cinemas at the shopping centre, and judged their establishment anonymously a few months ago.

"We got an email in July saying the judges had already been to see us, and that we were named as finalists," Mr Zamiri said.

The pair has only been working in hospitality for three years, and it was Helena's passion for food which helped them to make their dream a reality.

 

LEFT: A breakfast item customers can purchase from Helena Café and Restaurant at Redbank Plaza. Ashleigh Howarth

"Helena's passion for cooking was what got us started," Mr Zamiri said.

"She had a Facebook page where she would do baking, catering and other small jobs.

"But she has always loved cooking, so we both became qualified chefs and established our business.

"It has been hard and challenging, because suddenly we were in a very fast-paced environment.

"What helped us manage was our passion and to impress the people with the skills we have acquired.

"We get a lot of compliments from people. "About 90 per cent of our customers are returning customers, and they know us by name, which is nice.

"But when we do get a complaint, we learn from that. We see this as the customer giving us free advice, and we use this as an opportunity to learn from it."

The cafe specialises in cuisines from all over the world, but with a heavy focus on Mediterranean food.

"We don't use pre-made meals. Every morning Helena makes pancake batter, waffles batter, burger patties, hollandaise sauce and more from scratch which is ready to be used by our chefs and cooks," Mr Zamiri said.

"She has also designed and twisted every single recipe to include a lot of Persian flavour infusion which adds more colour and taste to the dishes."

 

The pair will find out if they have been crowned the winners in their categories at an awards ceremony on August 27.

