Redbacks sound a warning to Centrals

CONFIDENT CAPTAIN: Brodie Dwyer feels he is in good batting form, and says the ladder-leaders should be wary of the Redbacks despite their win-loss record this season. Cordell Richardson

It may be a last versus first scenario which faces Brodie Dwyer and his team today, but the skipper is feeling in good touch and believes so-to do the Redbacks ahead of a match-up with Centrals.

The Redbacks recorded their first two-day win of the IWMCA season last weekend, upsetting Northsiders to keep their chances of avoiding the dreaded wooden spoon alive.

Centrals meanwhile prevailed in a finals-like match-up with Brothers at Ivor Marsden, and in doing so moved past Laidley and into top spot.

With destiny now firmly in their own hands, Centrals will be wary of letting their hard work come undone against a resurgent Redbacks.

Dwyer doubled down on that suggestion.

"I'm confident (of a win)," he said.

"I feel like I'm carrying some pretty good form under my belt now. I feel we can pose a challenge to their bowling attack.

"You know my attitude about these things. I'm always confident."

Dwyer is coming off a starring 72 not out last weekend to help guide his side to victory over the Tigers.

"My role in the team as the leader is about getting the most out of my innings," he said.

"You won't score runs every game - that's a part of cricket. But when you have that form, you have to harness it and spend good time at the crease.

"I made sure I was there and that we had the win under wraps."

After last week's win, opener Dan Chandler said he had seen great growth in Dwyer's captaincy credentials over the season.

The skipper agreed.

"It's not easy especially when you're in a team that's not winning consistently," he said. "It has presented a challenge for me as captain. It's something I've grown into in my playing time.

"I'm getting better. It's all been a learning experience, but I think some of the decisions I made (against Norths) were my best as captain."

IWMCA

Today (12pm) - Centrals v South East Redbacks at Mark Marsh Oval

Today (12pm) - Northsiders v Laidley at Keith Sternberg Oval

Ladder update

1st Central Districts (61.72 pts), 2nd Laidley District (59.87 pts), 3rd Brothers (58.20 pts), 4th Northsiders (23.18 pts), 5th South East Redbacks (21.31 pts)