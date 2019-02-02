Redbacks right in the fight

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Redbacks skipper Brodie Dwyer was impressed with what his side put on the park against Northsiders last weekend following the Christmas break.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY: Redbacks skipper Brodie Dwyer was impressed with what his side put on the park against Northsiders last weekend following the Christmas break. Cordell Richardson

A RETURN to cricket was a long time coming for the South East Redbacks, who sat out the first round of the IWMCA First Grade competition after Christmas on a bye.

It also meant an extra week to stew on the record defeat to Laidley prior to the holiday break, but Redbacks skipper Brodie Dwyer welcomed the chance to "refresh the batteries and come back feeling positive”.

Dwyer and company returned to action last weekend, away to Northsiders at Keith Sternberg Oval.

With no chance of finals action, the Redbacks went into the contest looking to make ground on the similarly struggling Tigers and position themselves to move off the bottom of the competition ladder.

They did exactly that, limiting a quality Tigers top-order before working through a wagging tail on the way to consigning the hosts all out for 156.

In the proceeding 11 overs, the Redbacks avoided any late-day mishaps to finish 0/30. They return to Keith Sternberg Oval today in a prime position for victory.

"They could have been in a lot worse shape actually, at one point they were (6/82) before a couple of their lower order bats hung around and got them through to that score,” Dwyer said.

"But we were pretty happy to be there at 0/30 after 11. We've got a real good opportunity to get a win.”

The Redbacks are winless in two-day cricket this season - a fact Dwyer is well aware of.

"We realised we would struggle,” he said of expectations heading into the season.

"We've done the best we can with the squad we've got. At the same time it's been hard to keep the same 11 on the park all year, which was probably been the root of our struggles.

"That's been the key impact, but overall the signs are good heading into next year as our player base grows. We're pretty confident we can get back to where we want to be, which is challenging for finals.”

The skipper offered up one name he expects to prove himself as this season comes to a close.

"Callum Chandler has been the real standout for me this year, as a younger guy finally getting a full run in A-Grade,” Dwyer said.

With matches against finals-bound Brothers and Centrals to come, today represents as good a chance as Dwyer's side may get to chalk up a win. But at the same time, the skipper is still bullish over his side's chances to upset the apple cart.

"I still believe if everything goes our way on the day, we can beat anyone in the comp,” he said.

"It's just consistently doing that each session is not the easiest thing to execute. We have Centrals and Brothers in the last two rounds, we'll give it everything to disturb their finals plans as well.”

As for today's opponent, Dwyer has seen enough of the Norths attack this season to know not to take things for granted despite the Redbacks' favourable position.

"We learned a lot from how the deck played last week,” he said. "In the latter sessions it got a lot better (to bat on). As long as we keep wickets in-hand through the first two sessions, we should be in a good position to take the game out.”

IWMCA

Today (12pm) - Northsiders 156 (68.5) v South East Redbacks res. 0/30 (11) at Keith Sternberg Oval