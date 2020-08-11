Red wine and Barcadi makes for ‘astronomically high’ reading

Abbie Lee Wakeham was sentenced to 12 months' probation and was disqualified from driving for 12 months' for drink driving.

Abbie Lee Wakeham was sentenced to 12 months' probation and was disqualified from driving for 12 months' for drink driving.

A magistrate has told a woman who was caught drink driving five times the legal limit she was lucky not to have killed anyone.

Abbie Lee Wakeham, 22, had consumed a bottle of red wine and a number of Bacardi Breezers before she decided to drive home at 1.45pm on July 16 this year.The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Wakeham's blue Hyundai was seen to be driving erratically by members of the public who called police.

Police prosecutor Subarna Raut told the court police arrived at a Townsville address at 2.28pm and observed Wakeham standing next to the car.

"The defendant told police that she was the driver of the blue Hyundai and said she was intoxicated and needed to be caught," he said.

"Police observed the defendant with glazed eyes and speech slurred and she was unsteady on her feet."

Abbie Lee Wakeham was sentenced to 12 months' probation and was disqualified from driving for 12 months' for drink driving.

Mr Raut told the court Wakeham told police she had consumed 13 standard drinks and returned a roadside breath test of .285.

The court heard Wakeham told police she had been drinking at a friend's house from 11pm to 11am before she decided to drive home.

Wakeham pleaded guilty to did drive U. I. L (motor vehicle/tram/train/vessel).

Defence lawyer for Wakeham Richard Scholl told the court Wakeham had completed the first year of a Bachelor of Arts and her mother was outside in support of her daughter.

Magistrate Ross Mack told Mr Scholl to bring in Wakeham's mother so she could hear the sentence.

Once Mr Scholl returned with Wakeham's mother, he presented to the court references detailing medical issues his client was suffering from.

"She found herself earlier this year turning to alcohol," he said.

Mr Mack sympathised with Wakeham but gave her a stern warning that her actions could have caused damage.

"I am terrified by the reading, it is so astronomically high," he said.

"I am sorry you are feeling a bit blue about things but you would be in a lot more trouble if you had run over someone with a reading that high."

Wakeham was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Red wine and Barcadi makes for 'astronomically high' reading