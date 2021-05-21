Red Rooster denies Plainland store after DA approval

MAJOR fast food chain Red Rooster has denied it will open a new store in the Lockyer Valley despite a development application being approved by the local council.

On May 11, Lockyer Valley Regional Council approved the application lodged by Kokoris Investments to construct a Red Rooster restaurant and drive through at Echidna Place at Plainland.

Red Rooster has denied it will open a store in Plainland despite it's development application being approved. PHOTO: LVRC

The approved site is next to The Coffee Club, with the building allowing for a second fast food retailer to open in the same space.

In an email statement to the Gatton Star, a Red Rooster spokesperson said the company was not opening in Plainland and emphasised 'not' in capital letters.

The Gatton Star reported in March that Red Rooster was awaiting the council's decision on the development.

The development application allows for dine-in facilities as well as a drive through and car queuing and waiting bays.

Red Rooster was contacted for comment in March but did not respond to the Star's questions.

Originally published as Red Rooster denies Plainland store after development approval