Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Red Rooster won’t be coming to Plainland (file image).
Red Rooster won’t be coming to Plainland (file image).
News

Red Rooster denies Plainland store after DA approval

Ali Kuchel
21st May 2021 9:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MAJOR fast food chain Red Rooster has denied it will open a new store in the Lockyer Valley despite a development application being approved by the local council.

On May 11, Lockyer Valley Regional Council approved the application lodged by Kokoris Investments to construct a Red Rooster restaurant and drive through at Echidna Place at Plainland.

Red Rooster has denied it will open a store in Plainland despite it's development application being approved. PHOTO: LVRC
Red Rooster has denied it will open a store in Plainland despite it's development application being approved. PHOTO: LVRC

The approved site is next to The Coffee Club, with the building allowing for a second fast food retailer to open in the same space.

In an email statement to the Gatton Star, a Red Rooster spokesperson said the company was not opening in Plainland and emphasised 'not' in capital letters.

The Gatton Star reported in March that Red Rooster was awaiting the council's decision on the development.

The development application allows for dine-in facilities as well as a drive through and car queuing and waiting bays.

Red Rooster was contacted for comment in March but did not respond to the Star's questions.

 

Originally published as Red Rooster denies Plainland store after development approval

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: What’s in Qld quarantine proposal that lost ScoMo

        Premium Content Revealed: What’s in Qld quarantine proposal that lost ScoMo

        Health As politicking continues between Queensland and the Commonwealth over a proposed quarantine facility near Toowoomba, more details have been revealed.

        Man suffers facial injuries in truck, car collision

        Premium Content Man suffers facial injuries in truck, car collision

        News The man in his 20s was taken to hospital in Brisbane

        Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Premium Content Cops consider new offence to fight DV scourge

        Crime Top Qld cop has spoken out about our domestic violence crisis

        Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Premium Content Young dad’s licence gone again after disqualified drive

        Crime The man thought he could drive again after receiving a letter in the mail from...