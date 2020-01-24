Red letter day

PAYING RESPECT: Northsiders and Centrals’ representatives observe a minute’s silence ahead of their battle in 2018.

NORTHSIDERS Cricket Club is preparing for the biggest day on its calendar with the Troy Salton Memorial Match set to take place under lights at Mark Marsh Oval from 6.30pm tomorrow night.

Participants from the Queensland Police Service and a Northsiders’ outfit featuring players drawn from various local cricket clubs will begin to gather from 5.30pm as they pay tribute to the widely-adored and respected former police officer and loyal clubman.

Players from Norths and Centrals must not get ahead of themselves, however, as they still have a half-finished game to settle.

As they enter day two of their Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association clash Northsiders hold the upper hand. Centrals’ Matt Guest and Tim Webber return to the crease on the backfoot at 4/43 after the Tigers posted 147 in their first dig thanks to a half ton from skipper Troy Cooper.

Guest and Webber plan to form a partnership on which their side can build its innings.

“Norths have plenty of attack, so our lower order has its work cut out for us,” he said.

“We’re pumped to get things started and hopefully we can win the game for the Kookaburras.”

Guest said though an outright result was unlikely anything could happen.

“That’s part of cricket,” he said.

“We’ll aim to get the runs first. Then whatever happens happens.”

Norths’ spearhead Toby Kerswell has 2/10 already and his captain will look for him to inflict more damage against a Centrals’ line-up which possesses quality right down to the last man.

“Hopefully, we get a few early ones and win the first innings,” he said.

“The result will depend on that - the first innings will influence the outcome.

“Then we’ll decide to either chase quick runs or have some batting practice.”

Cooper said there had been much talk in the build-up to the annual memorial night and teammates would rally around Dom Salton in search of a victory.

He said Salton would be fired up and keen for a massive outing.

“He’d love a big day,” Cooper said.

“Dom is a massive part of our club and his father was as well.

“It is really good to see the club and the police get together. It is a great thing.

“I encourage everyone to head along and show their support.”

Guest will swap colours and back up for Northsiders in the eagerly-anticipated Troy Salton T20.

He said he held deep respect for both Dom and Troy Salton and was honoured to be a part of the annual event.

“Centrals are pumped to be a part of it,” he said.

“It is a great day.

“I’m looking forward to playing alongside Dom.

“It should be a great day and night, and hopefully we get a fair few people come along and we can raise plenty of money for Police Legacy.

“They made $3000 last year, so hopefully we can top that and raise even more.”

Washed out last week, the other match between Brothers and Laidley will change to a 40 over format with bowlers allowed to deliver eight each.

Brothers are without Sri Lankan import Sameera Sadamal who has returned to his homeland for personal reasons.

He hopes to be back in blue and white for the season’s final two matches but is no certainty to return.

Zac Hollis has also left the club after relocating to the Gold Coast.

The absence of the two batsmen allows coach Brian Andrews to promote 20-year-old all-rounder Regan Griffiths.

Andrews knows Laidley will be a tough proposition but he said his charges would give it a red hot go.

“These guys and Centrals are the two teams to beat,” he said.

“I think we have got enough batting there to get through 40 overs.

“We’ll be trying.

“All we can do is keep trying.”