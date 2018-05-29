Gloved burglar caught red-handed in multiple break-ins

HE WAS no Julia Roberts, but prolific burglar Matthew Donaldson did like wearing red gloves.

In evidence put by police prosecutor Bronson Ballard, CCTV footage captured Donaldson with red gloves covering his hands when he broke in and stole cash from different stores and businesses in Lowood and Plainland.

The court heard he was an ice user and struck one store twice, several months apart.

Matthew James Donaldson, 41, a dad of three from Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to four counts of breaking into premises and stealing; three counts of entering premises with intent; and one count of attempting to enter premises.

Watched by family members, Donaldson appeared in the dock before magistrate David Shepherd having already spent 105 days in custody.

The first offences took place in April 2017, with a break of a several months until Donaldson was caught after doing his final robberies in February this year.

At a real estate agency in Lowood he smashed both the front and back glass doors to gain entry. His acts caused $1400 damage.

In another robbery he broke into a take-away shop at night and stole $2000 cash.

Donaldson stole $800 after breaking into a store at Plainland in April 2017.

Once inside he broke into gaming machines to steal the coins.

A hairdresser's was also targeted.

One thing became clear to criminal investigation officers; the robber always wore bright red gloves.

The gloves were even worn when he broke into the Lockyer Valley dance studio.

Mr Ballard outlined Donaldson's criminal past in NSW.

Defence lawyer Claire Greer-Wilson said Donaldson had been a user of speed, marijuana and ice since 1999.

He stopped in 2012 but began using again in 2017.

"He instructs that at the time he was high on ice and not taking his medication for depression," she said.

"And he was under financial pressure."

While Donaldson was prepared to pay compensation for the damage he caused, Ms Greer-Wilson said his ability to pay was questionable.

A letter to the court described him as being "a model prisoner".

Magistrate David Shepherd said although Donaldson indicated he was prepared to do drug counselling, he wanted to know what actual steps, if any, he'd taken to get this under way.

"There is a difference in saying so, and doing so," he said.

Mr Shepherd said Donaldson's letter said that "his sense of judgment was impaired by not taking medication combined with ice use".

He said that his crimes had an element of professionalism.

Mr Shepherd queried the father about whether he wanted his children to follow in his offending footsteps.

"No your honour, definitely not," came Donaldson's quick reply.

Donaldson was sentenced to 12 months' jail. With the 4 ½ months already held in custody he was released to immediate parole.