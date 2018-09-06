Red Cross says thank you to Ipswich's 'bloody legends'

Gail Schelbach has given blood more than 350 times, making her one of the most generous donors in Ipswich.

Gail Schelbach has given blood more than 350 times, making her one of the most generous donors in Ipswich. CONTRIBUTED

EIGHTY-SIX Ipswich blood donors are being celebrated this National Blood Donor Week for saving the lives of more than 33,000 Australians.

Local resident Ms Gail Shelbach is one of the most giving blood donors of the Ipswich region in 2018, having recently given her 350th donation.

"I've been a donor for over 30 years. I remember tagging along with my mother when she used to give blood at the Ipswich RSL, many years ago,” Ms Shelbach said.

"Both of my parents died young, and my younger brother passed away when he was just 13. And then last year, my partner died from a brain tumour.

"I think it's very important to give blood because it might be someone that you love who may need it one day. And while I wasn't able to directly help my loved ones, I feel very good knowing that I'm helping someone else, so that they don't have to go through that loss.”

Ms Shelbach will be recognised along with Ipswich's other milestone blood donors at a special donor award ceremony.

This week's National Blood Donor Week is an annual celebration for the Australian Red Cross Blood Service to recognise all the bloody legends that save lives every year.

Blood Service spokesperson Sandee Thompson thanked all donors who have donated blood in Ipswich in the past year.

"Every 24 minutes across Australia, a 'bloody legend' donates blood and saves lives,” Mrs Thompson said. "In Ipswich, 3073 donors gave more than 10,000 blood donations in the past 12 months, which is an outstanding effort.”

The Blood Service is calling for more people to donate blood.

"With donated blood only lasting 42 days we need a constant supply of blood donations, which means we need more people to donate blood more often,” Mrs Thompson said.

To donate blood, phone 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.