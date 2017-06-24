Red Cross crew gets word out

JOIN US: Volunteers from the Ipswich branch of the Australian Red Cross from left, Maureen Reinke, Lesley Amos, Lilian Clements, Robyn Higgs and president Andrew Hockley.

THE Ipswich branch of the Red Cross heads into the community next week to strengthen its numbers and provide better services across the region.

The special information week will be staged from Monday through to July 1, with members of the Ipswich branch to set up a stall outside Kmart at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Ipswich branch member Andrew Hockley said the week was all about letting people know the wide range of good work the Red Cross did in the city.

"It's all about letting people know about our various roles, and that we do a lot more than just collect money," Mr Hockley said.

"Over the week, we will focus on a different area of Red Cross services each day. On Monday, it will be about emergency services, on Tuesday it will be the blood service, Wednesday will be all about the Red Cross shops and the remainder of the week will be focussed on providing general information."

The Red Cross Ipswich information desk will be manned 9am-5pm each day of the week except Thursday, when it will be open from 9am-9pm.

Red Cross Ipswich branch currently has about 60 financial members, of which about 20 are what Mr Hockley described as "hardcore active members".

More personnel are always appreciated to help with the local group's activities and programs in the area.

The Red Cross is responsible for delivering programs including Telecross, in which Red Cross workers make regular phone calls to check on the welfare of vulnerable people in the community.

There's also the hospital tea trolley, trauma teddies program and the homestay service to assist battling families.

To inquire about joining the local Red Cross group, visit the desk at Riverlink or phone Mr Hockley on 5463 2644 or 0427 000 514.