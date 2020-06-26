Red bench serves as serious talking point

THERE have been 28 domestic violence related homicides across Australia so far this year.

As police and community services work to protect and help those affected, it’s hoped a bright red bench will start the conversation and encourage people to speak up about domestic violence.

The initiative is part of the Red Rose Foundation’s campaign to ‘change the ending’

“These benches are intended to be a place for community members to notice, sit and reflect on how we can change together as a community and continue the conversation on putting an end to domestic violence,” District Officer Superintendent Dave Cuskelly said.

“My personal hope is that these conversations will encourage those in need of help to contact police and support services before things go to far.”

Six teenagers in the youth justice system pitched in to build and paint the bench, working closely in conjunction with a local artist. The red bench will live at the Yamanto Police Station for the next three months before relocating to another part of the region.

DV Connect: 1800 811 811