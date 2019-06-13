Change coming to recycling scheme after huge Qld success

Cooper Lawson and Christy Lewis from Redbank Plains at the TOMRA recycling facility at West Ipswich on Thursday.

Cooper Lawson and Christy Lewis from Redbank Plains at the TOMRA recycling facility at West Ipswich on Thursday. Rob Williams

THE Containers for Change refund scheme is set to expand to include wine and milk bottles.

Currently, a range of containers from water bottles to soft drink cans are included in the scheme, allowing people to trade recyclables for 10c each at participating refund sites.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said in a statement there was a possibility things could change.

"It's still only seven months old but it's obvious from the half a billion containers that have already been returned and the more than 640 jobs that have been created, that Queenslanders are hugely supportive of this recycling initiative," Ms Enoch said.

Ms Enoch said South Australia was reviewing its scheme and as states strived to offer uniform schemes to minimise costs and maximise efficiency across the country, it could impact Queensland.

The Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Fernvale and Kilcoy refund processing sites are managed by third party Anuha.