RECYCLING: Problem detailed in 'secret' meeting last year

IPSWICH councillors knew about increasing contamination rates in recycling waste more than a year before the situation reached crisis, but kept that information from the public.

In February 2017, councillors were informed that 40% of recycling waste collected in the Ipswich City Council area was contaminated and sent to landfill.

The problem was raised during a 'secret' meeting of the council's Policy and Administration Board which no longer exists.

Contamination rates have since climbed to 52%, the council says, leading to the sensational declaration that all recycling would be sent to landfill.

The council's latest meeting agenda, the special meeting held on May 1, details how the board was briefed on the increasing levels of contamination.

"The issue of increasing levels of contamination and the resultant amount of collected recyclate going to landfill was first raised through Policy and Administration Board on 19 February 2017...," the agenda reads.

"During the most recent recyclate audit approximately 40% of council's recyclate stream consisted of contaminates that were sent to landfill."

Councillor Cheryl Bromage was chair of the board and Cr Paul Tully deputy chair at the time.

Board meetings were held behind closed doors.

Abolishing the 'secret' boards was one of the recommendations handed down in a governance review, carried out following former mayor Paul Pisasale's arrest in June.

The council is still negotiating the signing of a new short-term contract with Visy Paper Pty Ltd, as decided at Tuesday's special meeting.

It says those negotiations will go ahead, despite Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe moving to dismiss the entire council.

The council has until May 24 to respond to the minister's show cause notice.

Ipswich City Council was contacted for comment.