Jordan MP Charis Mullen with Adam Nicholson from the Containers for Change scheme at the launch of the new Super Kiosk at Orion Springfield.
News

Recycling machines introduced to shopping centre

Natalie Fletcher
30th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Recycling company Envirobank has unveiled a new reverse vending machine for Containers for Change at a major Springfield shopping centre.

The ‘Super Kiosk’ has been installed at Orion Shopping Centre, allowing residents to cash in on recyclable containers.

The facility has four reverse vending machines available and is the first of its kind to be positioned in a shopping centre in Queensland.

Envirobank staff will be on hand to help customers using the machines for the first time.

It could be just the first of several recycling facilities of its kind to be established at major retail centres across the state.

Containers for Change refunds 10 cents for every recyclable container that is returned to a registered refund point in Queensland.

Container Exchange CEO Ken Noye said Queenslanders were responding enthusiastically to the scheme.

“Queensland has now recycled more than 3.5 billion containers and we are making a positive impact on the environment and local communities, but there is more work to do,” Mr Noye said.

“With approximately 1 billion containers still ending up in landfill or the environment, that equates to around $100 million in refunds still available to individuals, community, charities, and businesses.”

Envirobank founder Narelle Anderson said the addition of a Super Kiosk to shopping centres would allow Queenslanders to take a new approach to recycling.

“This is a first for recyclers in Queensland,” Ms Anderson said.

“Envirobank is proud to provide customers with a truly convenient way to cash in their containers and collect their refunds.”

In order to cash in on recycling, customers must download the Containers for Change app and scan in their unique Scheme ID at the reverse vending machines.

The machines will then count each container and display the running total in real time.

Once complete, the machines will print a receipt and the amount will be deposited into the customer’s bank account within a few days.

Containers for Change hopes to collect 85 per cent of all beverage containers sold by July 2022.

