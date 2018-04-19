RECYCLING DITCHED: 'This world is going backwards'

ALL recycling collected in Ipswich will be sent to landfill from now on.

It comes as Ipswich City Council tries to grapple with China's ban on imported recycling products.

It's a problem councils around Australia will face in the coming months, with nowhere to process recycling and stockpiles reaching limits.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook.

Melissa Kirchner - "What a joke. This world is going backwards."

Dan Harwood - "How about more education about what not to put in the recycling bins instead of just ditching the idea!"

Amber Caplin - "This is just ridiculous. We recycle for a reason. I fill my recycling and normal bin to over-full constantly. If it's all just going to landfill we've done nothing to improve the world and have gone back in time. So much for all the be conscious messages and recycle messages and plans ever put into place."

Amor Villanueva - "This is what happens when you outsource a necessity. I'm more angry at the government for not having the foresight that countries we send our waste to may suddenly reject them! It's a bit reactive now but the government would do well to think about building our own recycling plants."

Sheree Jones - "Why doesn't Council do something progressive and build a recycling plant?! Ask the State and Federal Government for financial support to help develop it. Will create jobs and revenue for the area."

Rachael Goodes - "We need more companies in Australia that use recyclables. It is that time in our countries history where we need to become as self-reliant as possible, that way what happens in other countires won't affect us so greatly."

Paul Williams - "Now would be the right time to have a serious look at re-using our waste here, glass, metal, plastic, paper, etc. All have real value, organisations like Anuha show how simply it can be done."

Rebecca Elmore - "Is this a ploy by the ICC to squeeze more money from its residents, in a few weeks will we be offered a 'recycling' program at a cost to the house hold not dissimilar to the green waste program?? If the council genuinely cancel this program it will be embarrassing for Ipswich and more importantly a huge disappointment that the mayor would allow this."

Terry Robinson - "What I love is how they still want you to sort the rubbish. What's that point if that if it's all ending up in the same place?"

David Jones - "Has the Ipswich council got a dump big enough... oh that's right..."