RECYCLING BAN: How it will impact you

THE council has today announced it will send all waste collected in yellow recycling bins to landfill.

It comes as global powerhouse China continues to roll out a new policy that will see it ban the importation of 24 categories of recyclables.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the council had been "backed into a corner" with its contractor saying fees to dispose of rubbish would skyrocket by $2 million if recycling continued.

That would push up rates by about 1.25 to 2%.

The shift won't change the way household rubbish is collected, only the destination.

Ipswich resident should continue to sort their rubbish as usual.

Bin collection won't change for residents. Yellow bins will continue to be collected fortnightly but the rubbish inside will be sent to landfill.

Green waste doesn't change.

Regular (red lid bins) will continue to be collected as normal.

Contamination a major issue

CONTAMINATION levels in the city's recycling waste is "unacceptably high", the council says.

Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt said contamination rates in recycling had doubled since the issue of waste was highlighted by ABC program 4 Corners.

Cr Wendt said lowering the rate of contamination was "unachievable" via an education program.

He said that increased rate of contamination meant the council had been left with no choice but to send recycling to landfill.

"Under the current and previous rates of contamination waste experts advise it would be almost unachievable even with the best and well-intentioned community education program to lower the rate of contamination to acceptable levels.

"In a nutshell, this means we were left with no other choice but to send yellow lid bin contents to landfill.

"Importantly, it is worth repeating that this does not change the way household rubbish is collected. There will still be the same number of trucks, the same number of staff, and we anticipate a similar level of waste."