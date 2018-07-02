RECYCLING AUDIT: What you're putting in the yellow bin

GLASS is still being placed into Ipswich's yellow-lid bins, despite widely publicised restrictions on the city's recycling waste.

Ipswich City Council says an independent audit carried out between June 11 and June 22 found contamination rates have dramatically dropped since late April.

But residents are still placing a large amount of glass in recycling bins, the audit found.

According to the council, 13% of all audited waste was glass.

Paper and cardboard made up the bulk of the waste at 47.32% while plastic accounted for 11.09%.

The council did not specify the remaining 28.59% of waste.

Glass has been banned from Ipswich bins as smashed items can contaminate entire loads which will then be sent to landfill instead of being sorted for recycling.

In April contamination rates were reportedly higher than 50%.

Now the council says that has dropped to an average of 24.58%, although the contamination rate of individual loads ranged from 7% to 53%.

A council spokesperson said information gathered during the audit would help inform future policies.

"The data we have now enables us to focus in on specific issues for specific runs and highlights the need for an on-going public education campaign with the aim of reducing contamination to 15 per cent or less," the spokesperson said.

A new sticker will soon arrive at Ipswich homes, reminding residents not to put glass in the recycling bin in an effort to keep reducing contamination rates.

The council is finalising the rollout of the 78,000 stickers at a cost of $59,969 or 77 cents each.