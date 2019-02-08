Recycling aid for Townsville flood victims

Ipswich locals returning their containers can help provide much-needed aid to those left devastated by the Townsville floods

Ipswich locals returning their containers can help provide much-needed aid to those left devastated by the Townsville floods Neilly Group Engineering

IPSWICH recyclers can now donate their containers for change refunds to Townsville flood victims at Tomra recycling centres.

Tomra has announced social good and disaster relief charity, GIVIT, as an emergency donation partner at all 10 of its recycling centres in Ipswich, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Locals returning their containers can help provide much-needed aid to those left devastated by the floods simply by choosing the "donate” option and selecting "GIVIT flood appeal” on any of the nine reverse vending machines at Tomra's Ipswich Recycling Centre.

One hundred percent of funds donated will go directly to the people of Townsville affected by the floods, helping them to get back on their feet in the wake of the disaster.

Tomra's National Director of Automated Depots, Laurie Minto, says, "Queenslanders are known for their resilience and willingness to help in times of disaster, so our immediate reaction to what's happened in Townsville was to give people an easy and practical way to help.

"With the large numbers of containers we're seeing returned at our recycling centres every day, We encourage everyone to give as generously as they can. It's a small act that could make a big difference to our northern neighbours in need.”

Key facts and stats

GIVIT will appear as an emergency donation partner at Tomra Recycling Centres from today

100% of funds raised from container donations will go directly towards disaster relief for victims of the Townsville flood

Over 6.5 million containers have been returned at Tomra's Ipswich Recycling Centre in the three months since the Containers for Change scheme launched