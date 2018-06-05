Recycled water plant uses investigated as dam levels hold

SEQWATER is continuing to investigate alternative uses of the Bundamba Water Treatment Plant while dam levels are well stocked.

Seqwater built the plant as part of the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme (WCRWS) in response to the Millennium Drought in 2013.

A spokesperson said Seqwater continueed to investigate alternative use of the scheme when it was not required for drinking water supply.

Wivenhoe Dam is currently at 75.8% capacity.

The plant is critical to South East Queensland's drought response and remains in care and maintenance mode given the region's current high level of water supply security.

The plant is required to be fully operational to supplement drinking water supplies when the combined level of the region's major dams fall below 40 per cent capacity.

It comes as part of Ipswich's drinking water supply will be pumped from the Gold Coast from this month.

The East Bank Water Treatment Plant at Mt Crosby will be going off line for up to three months for essential maintenance and asset condition assessments. Major upgrade works, where possible, are scheduled during the winter months when demand for water is traditionally lower.

The Gold Coast Desalination Plant will run at increased capacity during that time as upgrade works are undertaken at the Mount Crosby facility.

The plant will provide up to 133 million litres per day into the SEQ Water Grid - or up to 25% of Brisbane and Ipswich's daily drinking water supply - while the Mt Crosby East Bank Water Treatment Plant is off line undergoing the first phase of a major upgrade.

The Water Grid also will be used to move water from the Sunshine Coast into Brisbane to help supplement supply during the upgrade works.

Seqwater Acting Chief Executive Officer Dan Spiller said the Mt Crosby plants were critical, supplying up to 50% of the region's drinking water each day.

"The Mt Crosby East Bank and West Bank water treatment plants are the primary source of drinking water for the greater Brisbane and Ipswich areas and are increasingly being used to supply water to the Sunshine Coast. The plants have the largest production capacity of any across the region," Mr Spiller said.

Fast water facts

The Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plants are a critical part of the SEQ Water Grid and supply about 50% of South East Queensland's drinking water, in particular the cities of Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

It's critically important to maintain water supply plants. The shutdown will allow Seqwater to conduct activities including the replacement of ten large valves and design investigations for the future major upgrade of the treatment filters at the plant.

While East Bank is shutdown, the North Pine Water Treatment Plant and the Gold Coast Desalination Plant will be operating at full production capacity to meet required demand.

Having the desalination plant and the Water Grid available provides significant security of supply during times when we need to take major water treatment plants offline.