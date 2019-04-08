Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Recycle your Easter egg wrappers
Your Story

Recycle your Easter egg wrappers

bmuir
by
8th Apr 2019 9:18 AM

Did you know that the foil wrapping from all the Easter eggs you eat this Easter can be recycled?

Aluminium foil is one of the most recyclable of all products. In Australia, it is usually made into more aluminium. The Easter egg foil could become the aluminium in a can of soft drink or an aluminium baseball bat or toy.

It is preferable for people to scrunch up their foil into fairly big balls.

So, once you've eaten your Easter eggs, scrunch them up into a big ball and put the foil into the yellow recycling bin.

The best part about scrunching up your wrappings is that no one will ever know how many Easter eggs you have consumed.

Happy Easter and happy recycling.

easter recycling

Top Stories

    Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    premium_icon Gold accredited education precinct in our backyard

    Education If you drive past on any given day you'll see students enjoying their lunchtimes without shoes, swinging from trees and playing in the mud.

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:13 AM
    12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    premium_icon 12 ways to beat the boredom these school holidays

    News Fun events to stop the kids from asking "what are we doing today"

    RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    premium_icon RAAF’s gender guide for fighter pilots

    News RAAF are being told to think twice before bombing civilian women

    • 8th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
    Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    premium_icon Vision before criticism is needed this election campaign

    Opinion We need a vision and a can-do attitude to get things done

    • 8th Apr 2019 9:01 AM