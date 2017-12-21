Menu
REVEALED: Secret recipe for iconic Ipswich soft drink

The original N.E. Thing crown seal bottle cap.
The original N.E. Thing crown seal bottle cap. Rob Williams
by Emma Boughen

CHRISTMAS spirit and nostalgia for the tastes of his childhood are what drove an Ipswich businessman to donate thousands to the N.E.Thing fundraiser for Ipswich Hospice Cares, smashing the target.

When Peter McMahon, son of the founder of the former McMahon's Soft Drinks company, threw down the challenge to raise $2500 in exchange for making public the recipe for the now-defunct N.E.Thing soft drink he couldn't have predicted the groundswell of support.

Sandy Gallop Golf Course owner Brett Lawton is the good Samaritan who put his hand in his pocket, donating the full $2500.

"Hospice is important to everyone in Ipswich. We've all lost somebody and I think if people like Peter can put up so much time and effort to keep it (Ipswich Hospice Care) going, the business community can get behind them and donate," he said. "I'm honoured to be in a position to be able to give to Hospice."

Brett's connection to McMahon's soft drink stretches decades as he recalls cracking open a McMahon's soft drink as one of his earliest memories.

"I grew up in Ipswich and my late father used to own the Gliderway Service Station at Ebbw Vale where they sold McMahon's soft drinks," he said.

Brett Lawton with his daughter have helped to support Peter McMahon's Ipswich Hospice fundraiser.
Brett Lawton with his daughter have helped to support Peter McMahon's Ipswich Hospice fundraiser. David Nielsen

Though his favourite flavour was raspberry, Brett said he'll have a crack at making the N.E.Thing brew.

Peter, who is also the IHC management committee chairman, said he was blown away by Brett's generous donation.

"It's just fantastic," he said.

While Peter concedes it would be a difficult drink to recreate as some of the ingredients are difficult to track down, he and his brother Jim look forward to being official taste-testers.

The fundraiser has raised $2725 and remains open until COB Friday. To donate visit https://chuffed.org/project/nething-soft-drink-recipe

N.E.Thing Recipe

This recipe makes roughly 1350L

  • 309.42kg of dry sugar
  • 670g of sodium benzoate
  • 3.35kg of citric acid (monohydrous)
  • 170ml of orange juice booster 280
  • 2.67L if Fruit Kola 2776
  • 62g of T.Rtrazine
  • 50g of sunset yellow colour

fundraiser ipswich hospice care n.e.thing soft drink

