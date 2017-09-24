Records tumble in scorching Spring weekend

Hadley Randall, Hunter Randall and Zoe Elkin cool down in the sprinklers set up at the Bundamba Racetrack on Saturday.

THE spring heatwave has only just set in and already a town near Ipswich has smashed its long-term record.

Today, Gatton residents sweat through the hottest September day since 2000.

It comes as authorities issue yet another warning ahead of what is expected to be an even hotter, and more dangerous, weekend of extreme weather heading into October.

Temperatures hit 38.7 degrees in Gatton today, nudging past the long-term record of 38.5 degrees.

Ipswich residents suffered through a 37-degree day which peaked at 2.44pm and things are expected to heat up as we head into next weekend.

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, 18 places across Queensland and New South Wales had their hottest September night in history.

On Saturday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a complete fire ban for the Ipswich region.

The local ban applies until midnight tonight and prohibits most 'backyard fires' with warnings that simple weekend activities, such as mowing the lawn or using power tools outside can be deadly.

Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Alan Gillespie said this weekend's forecast of severe fire conditions across South East Queensland had prompted the ban.

"Under the local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited," Mr Gillespie said.

"The storm we had in parts of the region on Friday delivered very little rain, if any; and it did not reduce the heightened fire risk.

"We encourage residents in council areas affected by the ban to remain vigilant and call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they see a fire."

The local fire ban applies to residents in the Gold Coast City Council, Ipswich City Council, Somerset Regional Council, Lockyer Valley Regional Council, Logan City Council and Scenic Rim Regional Council areas.



IPSWICH WEATHER SNAPSHOT