Records smashed for this year's My First Year liftout

DON'T MISS OUT: Springfield Lakes State School has more Prep classes than any other in the Ipswich region.

IT'S the issue of The Queensland Times that every parent wants to get their hands on.

This year we've smashed all records with 220 classes appearing in My First Year for 2018. A total of 93 schools were involved in the 64-page feature, which is free with your Queensland Times tomorrow.

The smallest class consisted of just one student, while the average remains about 24 Preps per class.

The school with the most Preppies in 2018? That honour goes to Springfield Lakes State School that has no less than seven Prep classes, something that reflects the popularity of the area with young families.

Going to school is a journey that defines the person your child will grow up to be for the rest of their life, so don't miss this special keepsake.

Tomorrow's edition will be the single most popular issue of the Queensland Times for this year and demand is expected to be huge, so reserve your copy today at your newsagent.