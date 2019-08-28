Records, nailbiting finishes at winter carnival

Nigerian-born runner Fejiro Omuvwie (red bib) nudges forward to win the $5000 Ipswich Lightning Gift final at Bill Paterson Oval.

Nigerian-born runner Fejiro Omuvwie (red bib) nudges forward to win the $5000 Ipswich Lightning Gift final at Bill Paterson Oval. Cordell Richardson

ATHLETICS: Marvellous handicapping and tight finishes ensured Ipswich's annual Winter Carnival was another huge success.

Among the nailbiting dashes to the line came in the under-18 girls 70m final where Toowoomba runner Ashleigh Caporn (8.47) won by just 0.004 of a second over Monique Williams.

It took Ipswich Little Athletics officials a few minutes to confirm the decision with third placegetter Taya Beckers another 0.002 of a second behind.

The 38th annual carnival at Bill Paterson Oval featured 17 new meet records and the three exciting Gift finals.

In ideal conditions, Nigerian-born Fejiro Omuvwie won the $5000 Ipswich Lightning Gift (120m) in 12.61 seconds, off five metres.

He beat Hayden Shoobridge (12.67 off 8m) and third placegetter Caleb Law (12.78 off 8m) down the Bill Paterson Oval straight.

In the $5000 Ladies 120m Gift final, Capalaba runner Georgia Harris was the strongest finisher, winning in 13.84s off nine metres.

Beth Underwood (14.09 off 13.25m) and Tai Guirguis (14.12 off 9m) were second and third respectively.

Georgia Harris won the latest Ipswich Ladies Gift final. Cordell Richardson

The 120m Backmarkers Consolation Gift, also over 120m, was won by Jin Joshikawa (13.09s) from Oliver Maher (13.22s) and Thomas Coe (13.40s).

Major sponsors were the University of Southern Queensland, Ipswich Hospital Foundation, Spine Street Stud-ios, Leisure Riders Touring Motorcycle Club and the Jones family.

Meet record-breakers included Laylani Va'ai (U20 discus), Alyssa Kapranov (U20 shotput), Carolin Holl (masters 40-44 years discus and shotput), Janet Webber (masters 45-49 years long jump and shotput), Mitchell Stewart (10yrs 1500m), Joel Jackimowicz (11yrs 1500m), Aden Cowdroy (U16 100m and high jump), Wyatt Hobbs (U16 1500m), Matthew Barram (masters 35-39yrs long jump), Richard Harris (masters 45-49 shot put), Michael Berlin (masters 50-54yrs long jump and high jump), Ganga Prasad (masters 60-64yrs high jump) and Lajos Joni (masters 60-64yrs discus).

The latest Ipswich Winter Carnival was staged a day after club runner Jude Thomas came second in his under-18 event at the Australian Cross Country championships in Wollongong.

Major results

$5000 Ipswich Lightning Gift final: 1. Fejiro Omuvwie 12.61 5.00m (electric time); 2. Hayden Shoobridge 12.67 8.00m; 3. Calab Law 12.78 8.00m; 4. Shemaiah James 12.89 8.25m; 5. Samuel McArthur 12.90 6.50m; 6. Travis Iles DNF 6.00m.

$5000 Ipswich Ladies Gift final: 1. Georgia Harris 13.84 9.00m (electric time); 2. Beth Underwood 14.09 13.25m; 3. Tia Guirguis 14.12 9.00m; 4. Anastasia Nuemann 14.20 8.00m; 5. Elizabeth Melrose 14.24 13.75m; 6. Stephanie Gebert 14.29 9.00m.