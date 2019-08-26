Records fall, fans happy at 'one of best' Jamborees

Rodney Rehayem lights up the Willowbank Raceway track at the Brisbane Jamboree.

MOTORSPORT: Pac Performance racer Rodney Rehayem was among the star Brisbane Jamboree performers in clear weather at Willowbank Raceway over the weekend.

With more than 180 of the country's fastest sports compact cars, the Ipswich venue was the place to be for racers and spectators, resulting in some of the biggest crowds at the Jamboree in recent years.

Rehayem, in his Mazda RX8, moved straight to the top of the fastest 13b Rotaries in Australia with a 6.49 at 210 mph. He reclaimed the number one spot.

Owner of Pac Performance Rocky Rehayem was delighted with the record.

"We have two pro cars that are extremely demanding and after the first round Rodney's transmission broke,'' Rocky said.

"In 40 minutes, we swapped out the engine and the transmission, and came back out to run a 6.59 in the heat and then ran a 6.49 when the weather got better.

"We are super happy with the result.”

It was an exciting weekend overall with plenty of crashes, wheelstands, records reset, happy fans and off-track excitement.

"The 2019 Brisbane Jamboree has been outstanding,'' said Steve Bettes from Jamboree Australia.

"The weather was beautiful, we have had great crowds on both days and the competitors as usual have put on incredible performances with world record times and speeds.

"Jamboree Australia is extremely proud of the event. It certainly is a wonderful turnaround from the last year's rain out.

"A huge thanks to the fans, racers, officials and everyone who has helped make the event happen. It has really been one of the best Jamborees.''

Fuel Tech owner Anderson Dick agreed. "I am so pleased I came from Brazil for such a great event,'' Dick said.

"It is similar to events in Brazil, but the cars here, especially Factory Xtreme are next level.

"It was a great opportunity to see some crazy cars and also meet so many Fuel Tech customers.”

2019 Brisbane Jamboree winners: Xtreme - Nathan Hagenson. Compact: Kelly Bettes. Pro Turbo: Tom Bell. Pro Mod: Marty Dack. 289: Jono McDade. Modified 10.5: Karl Herbert. Modified Compact: Robbie Butler. J275: Andrew Coles. J315: Tanya Thompson. Extreme: Fabian Romanin. All Motor: Nick Jack. Street Compact: Joseph Freire.