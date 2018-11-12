Menu
Riverview and Rosewood Recycling and Refuse Centres are set for another bumper year with customer numbers already exceeding the same time last year.
Record year expected at Ipswich's waste transfer stations

12th Nov 2018 2:35 PM

STAFF at Ipswich City Council's Riverview and Rosewood recycling and refuse centres are preparing for a record number of customers.

The Ipswich Waste Services July-September 2018 quarterly report revealed 24,360 customers passed through the gates at Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre, 834 more than the same period last year.

The Rosewood centre had 2614 customers for the quarter, 96 more than the 2017 quarter.

Works, Parks and Recreation Acting chief operating officer Bryce Hines said these numbers will grow with the busy summer season.

"December is a huge month for both Riverview and Rosewood centres," he said.

"The past two years we've seen an average 464 customers per day across both centres.

"January is even bigger - the past two years have had an average 480 customers a day through the gates."

Both centres are open between 8am-5pm every day.

Both are closed on Christmas Day and Good Friday.

