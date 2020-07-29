Record turnout for Ipswich-hosted state event

Ipswich club rider Amanda Searle contested the women's 20km time trial in the rainy conditions.

A RECORD number of riders braved the challenging weather conditions during the Ipswich Cycling Club-hosted 20km time trials at Purga.

It was the first major event in Queensland since COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Club president David Berlin said 228 riders from across Queensland and interstate challenged themselves in the first of a series of time trials.

"The record-breaking numbers of entries indicated the excitement of cyclists returning to competitive sport, after a COVID-affected season of sport,'' he said.

Berlin said the state event attracted junior and senior cyclists, along with hand-cycle, trike and tandem riders.

The Ipswich club was represented by Haddon Kilmartin, Dan Beadle, Ian Snodgrass, Amanda Searle, Jeremy Drice, Sam Overton, Michael Newell, Jason Gregg, John McEniery and Jack Geeves.

Ipswich Cycling Club coach Ian Snodgras finished his time trial in a personal best time.

Unlike other racing venues, the Purga course is shared between the Ipswich and Scenic Rim councils.

After some initial issues, Berlin appreciated permits being made available from Ipswich Police and the relevant councils.

"Cycling on the less-travelled roads of Purga has been a long-time favourite of both Ipswich and Brisbane cycling clubs,'' Berlin said.

With the cycling season reopening, Ipswich club officials are getting Friday night criterium racing back at the Ipswich Cycle Park at Raceview.

Training opportunities are available.