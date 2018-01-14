Record store helps Woodend couple relive the classic hits

VINYL FANS: Jessica and Stanley Bielenberg at the grand opening of Bad Habit Records on Saturday.

VINYL FANS: Jessica and Stanley Bielenberg at the grand opening of Bad Habit Records on Saturday. Ashleigh Howarth

THE crackling sound of a record beginning to play and the fact most songs from the early 30s and 40s haven't been digitalised, is what keeps Jessica Bielenberg and her husband Stanley wanting to add to their vinyl collection.

The Woodend couple has about 100 records at home, and is quite proud of the uniqueness and randomness of the collection.

"We have a record at home which is German beer party songs,” Mrs Bielenberg said.

"We also have a record from the 70s which has music for a German dinner. It even has the recipes printed on the back so you can make your dinner match the music.”

But it is her love of classic sounds from artists such as Glenn Miller, an American big band musician from the swing era, which fuels her love for vinyl.

At the grand opening of Bad Habit Records on Saturday in the Ipswich City Mall, she bought one of his records for a bargain price.

"These songs you can't even download, because they were printed on vinyl and that's where it stayed,” she said.

"I also have records at home from other big bands and old musicals.”

As Mrs Bielenberg also works in the mall, she can say with certainty she will be back down to Bad Habit Records in the near future.

"I will pop down and browse through their new stuff quite often I think,” she said.

"It's also a great spot to immerse yourself in the culture and get to meet different people who like the same things as you do, such as other record collectors.

"Now that places like Kmart sell record players, anyone can buy records and play them at home.

The grand opening was a big success, with a steady stream of customers walking through the doors and sifting through the hundreds of vinyls, with many picking up an armload and heading up to the cash registers.