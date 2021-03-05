Record smashed again after $2M Ipswich house sells

A new record has been set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent.

A new record has been set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent.

THE record for most expensive home to sell in Ipswich has been smashed again, following the sale of another giant Brookwater home.

Set on a 1100 m sq property, the golf frontage home changed hands for a tidy $2 million, beating the previous record by more than $400,000.

A new record has been set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent.

Until another Brookwater property sold for $1.58 earlier this year, the highest price a home in the suburb fetched in 2020 was $1.23.

Sales agent Irena Marasea said a Brisbane couple snapped up the five-bedroom mansion at 16/83 Birchwood Crescent and would be relocating with their teenage sons.

A new record has been set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent.

“Their first private inspection was during the three-day lockdown in Greater Brisbane in

January, and as soon as they walked through the door they fell in love with the home and

the area,” Irena said.

“They pretty much made an offer straight away.

“They said it made them feel like they were in a resort because of its outlook, space, pool and media room.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Most expensive home to ever sell in Ipswich

Irena said she had been taking potential customers on virtual tours since the rise of Covid and virus-related restrictions.

A new record has been set for the most expensive house ever to sell in Brookwater, following the $2 million sale of 16/83 Birchwood Crescent.

“Because of concerns around hygiene and social distancing, I’ve been taking potential

buyers on virtual tours,” she said.

“I had a family from New South Wales who were interested in an established home, so

provided them with a site tour in the golf buggy via FaceTime.”

LOCAL NEWS: CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

She said many of her recent buyers were relocating to Ipswich from Brisbane.

“The scarcity of land is also a big issue in the Brisbane market as there isn’t a lot of

opportunities for people to purchase premium land so close to the CBD,” she said.

“More people are now working from home, so they no longer have to necessarily commute into the city every day.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.