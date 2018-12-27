Record sale price set on Brookwater's Street of Dreams

SPRAWLING: A Stylemaster Homes' property in Brookwater's Street of Dreams has set a new record sale price of $1.6 million.

A RECORD-breaking sale price has been set in the million-dollar Brookwater residential estate.

A home on Turnberry Way sold for $1.6million in the days before Christmas, setting a new price record for the suburb.

Real estate data reveals the home is located at 16 Turnberry Way, Brookwater.

The 672 sqm property is contained in the Street of Dreams development.

It was a display home, dubbed Hamptons Facade, designed by the award-winning Stylemaster Homes.

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four lifestyle areas with a grand circular staircase in the centre.

The bedrooms are complemented with walk-in-wardrobes, and the main bedroom features a large ensuite.

Outside, an alfresco area overlooks an underground pool.

The property's large kitchen. Contributed

Brookwater Residential took to Facebook to reveal the staggering record purchase of the the home.

"Brookwater Residential is pleased to reveal that a new record price has been achieved for our suburb with the sale of our Stylemaster Display Home in the Street of Dreams,” it said.

"What a way to end the year and I am sure this home will make an amazing Christmas present for a lucky buyer.

"Well done to the Stylemaster Homes team on this great record achievement.”

According to Brookwater Residential, the Street of Dreams is where "the best and most innovative home builders in Australia have showcased their most beautifully considered homes with designer inspiration”.