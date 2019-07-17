Record prize money on offer for dairy showcase

RIGHT MOO-VE: The Queensland Dairy Showcase at this year's Gatton Show will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will also host a Jersey breed feature show.

RIGHT MOO-VE: The Queensland Dairy Showcase at this year's Gatton Show will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will also host a Jersey breed feature show. Lachlan McIvor

MORE THAN 150 of the best dairy cattle from around the state and beyond will descend on Gatton tomorrow for the Annual Queensland Dairy Showcase.

It's going to be a big show for the annual event, with the jersey breed society holding their State Annual Feature Show at the showcase.

Secretary Trevor Beckingham said hosting the feature show was a major coup for the event.

"To get a feature show anywhere is a great win because it means that they've got confidence that you can deliver something that other shows can't," Mr Beckingham said.

"In most cases feature shows go to a select group of shows."

Exhibitors at the showcase will be competing for record prize money, with strong competition expected.

This year the showcase is also celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Mr Beckingham said the showcase brought together all levels of the industry and credited its success to the committee working with stakeholders.

"We listen to the exhibitors, we listen to what they want and we adapt what we do to what they want," he said. "Which means we continually improve what's there."

This is despite the drought taking it's toll, he said the committee was still expecting over 150 entries, and hoped to reach 200.

"The conditions this year haven't been particularly helpful.

"Animals that should have been fed and prepared for showing, there just wasn't the feed there," he said.

"We couldn't ask for a worse season for our 10th anniversary.

"We were looking for it to be a reasonable or a good season, and it just would have been gang-busters."

But despite this, he said competitors and onlookers were still in for a fantastic time.

With catering provided for entrants, and the showcase bring together farmers, breeders, processors and consumers, he said it was the perfect opportunity for those doing it tough to relax and forget about their worries for just a moment.

"We've tried to bring the spirit back into showing - which seems to be drifting away in a lot of other areas.

"So we've brought back the family atmosphere to it and I think that's been a big part (of our success) because we just encourage people to become involved and we make it a fun experience again."

Judging kicks off from 9am tomorrow.