Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIGHT MOO-VE: The Queensland Dairy Showcase at this year's Gatton Show will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will also host a Jersey breed feature show.
RIGHT MOO-VE: The Queensland Dairy Showcase at this year's Gatton Show will celebrate its 10th anniversary and will also host a Jersey breed feature show. Lachlan McIvor
News

Record prize money on offer for dairy showcase

Dominic Elsome
by
16th Jul 2019 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE THAN 150 of the best dairy cattle from around the state and beyond will descend on Gatton tomorrow for the Annual Queensland Dairy Showcase.

It's going to be a big show for the annual event, with the jersey breed society holding their State Annual Feature Show at the showcase.

Secretary Trevor Beckingham said hosting the feature show was a major coup for the event.

"To get a feature show anywhere is a great win because it means that they've got confidence that you can deliver something that other shows can't," Mr Beckingham said.

"In most cases feature shows go to a select group of shows."

Exhibitors at the showcase will be competing for record prize money, with strong competition expected.

This year the showcase is also celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Mr Beckingham said the showcase brought together all levels of the industry and credited its success to the committee working with stakeholders.

"We listen to the exhibitors, we listen to what they want and we adapt what we do to what they want," he said. "Which means we continually improve what's there."

This is despite the drought taking it's toll, he said the committee was still expecting over 150 entries, and hoped to reach 200.

"The conditions this year haven't been particularly helpful.

"Animals that should have been fed and prepared for showing, there just wasn't the feed there," he said.

"We couldn't ask for a worse season for our 10th anniversary.

"We were looking for it to be a reasonable or a good season, and it just would have been gang-busters."

But despite this, he said competitors and onlookers were still in for a fantastic time.

With catering provided for entrants, and the showcase bring together farmers, breeders, processors and consumers, he said it was the perfect opportunity for those doing it tough to relax and forget about their worries for just a moment.

"We've tried to bring the spirit back into showing - which seems to be drifting away in a lot of other areas.

"So we've brought back the family atmosphere to it and I think that's been a big part (of our success) because we just encourage people to become involved and we make it a fun experience again."

Judging kicks off from 9am tomorrow.

dairy dairy queensland gatton show
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    premium_icon Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    Breaking UPDATE: A NETWORK of people helping a man wanted by police for the murder of Oakey’s Paul Rock are warned they are breaking the law.

    How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    premium_icon How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    AFL Stalwart Rex thrilled to be back coaching in Ipswich

    • 17th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
    Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    premium_icon Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    Offbeat Residents have been left puzzled at the freak outage.

    Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    premium_icon Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    Council News Local law changes will bring the council in line with others in SEQ.