Record numbers report to hospital emergency departments

A RECORD number of people fronted hospital emergency departments in Ipswich and its surrounds last year.

Figures from West Moreton Health reveal that 85,550 people presented themselves to Ipswich, Esk, Boonah, Laidley or Gatton hospitals, with 15,503 of those arriving with life-threatening injuries.

March was the busiest month of the year with 7570 people seeking help in the emergency ward.

The new year has not slowed things down and a record 240 people presented to the Ipswich Hospital emergency department on New Year's Day.

In December, the second busiest month for emergency departments in West Moreton in 2018, the median wait time for all patients was 20 minutes.

All patients with immediately life-threatening injuries (category 1) were seen within the recommended two minutes upon arrival during December.

West Moreton Health executive director Melinda Parcell said over the course of the year, 100 per cent of category 1 patients were seen within two minutes.

Only 75 per cent of category 2 patients were seen within the recommended 10 minutes in 2018, which is short of the state-wide target of 80 per cent.

"We continually assess our processes to ensure we are delivering the best possible care to the West Moreton community and have worked consistently with our partners in health, particularly Queensland Ambulance Service, to improve the timely delivery of emergency department care," Ms Parcell said.

"While everyone who comes to an emergency department will be seen, those with minor ailments that could be treated by a GP or a pharmacist will be asked to wait while we prioritise those who need us most.

"The hospital triage system, where patients are categorised from 1 to 5 according to the urgency of their needs, is a system that is used around the country to respond in the most appropriate manner to the sick and injured."

Ms Parcell said West Moreton Health aimed to improve its performance in 2019 and to harness the benefits of digital hospital technology to deliver better outcomes for its patients.