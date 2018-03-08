Menu
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Volunteers gather at the McDonald's Spring Lake meeting point to help clean up the area as part of the Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday.
Record numbers for clean-up day

Myjanne Jensen
by
8th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

MORE than 150 people turned out for the annual Springfield Lakes Clean Up Australia Day event at the weekend.

The record number took organisers by surprise who had to make a mad dash to buy more sausages for the post-clean-up sausage sizzle.

Event co-organiser Luise Manning said it was encouraging to see so many people giving back to the community.

"This year's event was a lot more family oriented, so I think it gave people the opportunity to get the whole family involved,” she said.

