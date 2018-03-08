Record numbers for clean-up day

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Volunteers gather at the McDonald's Spring Lake meeting point to help clean up the area as part of the Clean Up Australia Day event on Sunday.

MORE than 150 people turned out for the annual Springfield Lakes Clean Up Australia Day event at the weekend.

The record number took organisers by surprise who had to make a mad dash to buy more sausages for the post-clean-up sausage sizzle.

Event co-organiser Luise Manning said it was encouraging to see so many people giving back to the community.

"This year's event was a lot more family oriented, so I think it gave people the opportunity to get the whole family involved,” she said.