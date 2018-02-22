Record numbers cool off in December

RECORD numbers of people used Orion Lagoon and River Heart Parkland to cool off in December.

Figures provided by the Ipswich City Council show about 74,753 people used the lagoon in December, up from 25,714 users in November.

At River Heart Parkland, 6033 people swam in the last month of 2017.

The lagoon was the most popular aquatic centre, with 12,418 attendees at Waterworx the next best.

Attendance at the region's aquatic centres, including Bundamba, Goodna and Leichhardt, was lower in December due to the cessation of school programs.

